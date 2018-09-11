Carlow mother says she had to learn “how to be human again” while coming off heroin

The mother of this year’s Carlow Rose says she had to learn “how to be human again” when she was coming off heroin.

Angela Ray says she had suffered with addiction for most of her adult life, but the turning point was the birth of her granddaughter, Emmy.

She says she’s now speaking out to try and inspire others.

Speaking on KCLR Live this morning, Angela says readjusting to life was a very difficult process though.

Angela’s support worker with Lá Nua, Ann Begley says she remembers the turning point in Angela’s recovery process.