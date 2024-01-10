Local TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says focus is on getting the full information regarding the impending arrival of 50 international protection applicants to Carlow town

A local TD says there’s a focus now on getting all of the relevant information regarding the plan to temporarily accommodate 50 international protection applicants in Carlow town.

Yesterday we confirmed that officials were informed that rooms at the former Capuchin Friary building on Dublin Street are being made available from from this weekend.

KCLR News has seen the seven-page briefing document issued by the Department of Children, Equality,

Disability, Integration and Youth which outlines the contract with the centre is for one year though it adds “it’s not possible to say with certainty what the length of stay will be having regard to the number of IP applicants arriving in Ireland and the scarcity of alternative accommodation”.

The men are to live across 15 rooms while there’ll be a minimum of two members of staff will be present on site, including cleaners and a manager, duty manager and security. There is also CCTV in place.

It’s understood that a number of people are set to gather there this morning in protest.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O'Connor has been reacting to KCLR News