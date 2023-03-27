Local TD John McGuinness says push is on to prioritise a number of Kilkenny areas for flood relief schemes

A local TD says the push is on to prioritise a number of county Kilkenny flood relief schemes.

Carlow Kilkenny FF Deputy John McGuinness says he recently raised the matter with Patrick O’ Donovan, the Minister responsible for flood defence.

McGuinness told KCLR “Graignamanagh is due planning in 2023, the construction should start and the completion date is in 2027, there are a number of projects then around the county, like for example Inistioge that will be coming through the process, Thomastown is included there too, the recent flooding of Freshford has shown that there is a need for some sort of localised work there”.

It’s as Minister O’Donovan earlier this month welcomed the news that Kilkenny County Council has progressed the Ballyhale Flood Relief Scheme to the next stage, planning, following the development and identification of a preferred scheme. Stage 2 is now underway with a planning application expected to be submitted later this year