Local troops to return from Lebanon while more head off on duty
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Local troops to return from Lebanon while more head off on duty

KCLR96FM News & Sport 1 hour ago
Less than a minute
File photo Stephens Barracks Kilkenny

A number of local soldiers will be departing for Lebanon today, while more will be returning home.

The 112th Infantry Battalion – which includes five Kilkenny personnell, and three Carlow – will be replacing the 111th Infantry in the south of the country.

The troops returning today include 26 from Stephen’s Barracks in Kilkenny.

Speaking to KCLR, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces, Kieran Brennan says Dublin Airport will be a happy place when they land this afternoon.

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close