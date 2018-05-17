Local troops to return from Lebanon while more head off on duty

A number of local soldiers will be departing for Lebanon today, while more will be returning home.

The 112th Infantry Battalion – which includes five Kilkenny personnell, and three Carlow – will be replacing the 111th Infantry in the south of the country.

The troops returning today include 26 from Stephen’s Barracks in Kilkenny.

Speaking to KCLR, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces, Kieran Brennan says Dublin Airport will be a happy place when they land this afternoon.