Local volunteers devastated after jewellery stolen from community shop in Thomastown

The volunteers at a community and charity shop in Thomastown say the theft of jewellery is hugely devastating.

Two necklaces, two bracelets and two pairs of earrings worth about €150 had been donated to the Thomastown Community Helpers by a local jeweller.

However, on Friday they were all stolen and the Gardaí are looking for anyone who might be offered jewellery for sale in that area to contact them.

Sue Dillon runs the shop and she’s told KCLR News there were a lot of people in the shop on Friday.

Anyone with information can contact Thomastown Gardaí on 056 7754150.