Locals on pandemic unemployment payment asked to confirm their status with the department this week

Locals on the pandemic unemployment payment need to confirm their status with the department this week.

12,700 people across Carlow and Kilkenny are still getting the PUP into their bank accounts.

But not everyone’s getting the €350, anyone who was earning less than €200 a week on part-time work before the crisis has been switched down to a lesser payment of €203.

But Sarah Drea from the local Citizen’s Information says everyone who’s still getting a payment has to sign on again or it will be stopped:

“Everyone who’s on the payment is asked to update their eligibility online by next Monday so anyone who’s on the PUP must contact the department and they recommend you do this online to confirm that you still qualify for the payment and it’s very important the people do that because their payment could be stopped for a week”.