Locals to be consulted on future plans for old cinema and fire station sites in Kilkenny

New uses will soon have to be found for the old cinema site and Kilkenny’s fire station.

The county council will be asking people in the new year to submit suggestions to be included in master plans for three city areas – St Canice’s Hospital, the Fairgreen, and Loughmacask.

The fire station will be moving to another area of the city in the next few years.

Council planner Denis Malone says they’re trying to decide how best to use that Gaol Road site once it’s been vacated…