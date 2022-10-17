Loughmacask plan to be discussed again tonight (Monday) at public consultation meeting

A lively debate is expected as the Loughmacask plan is discussed at another public consultation event this evening.

Plans for hundreds of new homes and other infrastructure have led to concerns in the area but a previous event last month was described as fraught at times.

Mayor of Kilkenny David Fitzgerald has told KCLR News that council officials are better prepared, ahead of this public consultation.

“There was a big attendance at the first meeting, I’ve no doubt the second meeting will have many if not more and I think the council officials are better prepared on this occasion to be able to answer a lot of the difficult questions that are facing communities right across the city,” said David.