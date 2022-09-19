Public consultation on Loughmacask plan in Kilkenny set to take place this evening

The Butts community’s due to hold a meeting with officials of Kilkenny County Council later today.

Under discussion are the plans for the new Loughnacask development.

Some residents say their area is ‘a locked in’ high-density housing estate surrounded by traffic and they’ve have lost green space over the years.

They want a wall removed to allow access to the riverside and to redevelop the area with low-density housing with more green space.

The meeting takes place at the Neighbourhood Hall in The Butts from 7pm.

It’s the second such gathering this month, the first having taken place at Dicksboro GAA Club

