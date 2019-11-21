Lucky Kilkenny woman collects €500,000 on Euromillions ticket bought in Carlow

The winning Euromillions plus ticket sold in Carlow last week was bought by a Kilkenny woman.

It turns out she stopped to buy the ticket in O’Toole’s Centra in Tullow while passing through – a lucky move that bagged her €500,000.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the National Lottery that it’s a tradition of hers to buy a lotto ticket when out of town. That’s what she did in this case before hearing the next day that the winning ticket had been sold in Carlow.

When she checked the numbers, she realised she had won.

She plans to use her new found fortune to help her adult children get on the property ladder but also hinted that she will enjoy her win with a nice sun holiday and some home renovations.