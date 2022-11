The Netwatch Family Carer of the Year finalist for Carlow has been named.

Lynda Harrington-O’Dwyer, from the Tullow Road, was feted at a special ceremony held in Carlow town.

She was joined by husband James who was diagnosed with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (MS) which unfortunately resulted in a decline in his health.

Lynda’s supported him, physically and emotionally, while also dealing wtih her own health challenges and raising a family.

Her loved ones were in attendance to see her be presented with her award and also a bouquet of flowers.

It comes just days after Kilkenny’s representative was revealed to be Mary Maher of The Rower.

