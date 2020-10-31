Majority of face masks on sale aren’t up to standard

Most face masks on sale do not comply with regulations, according to the National Standards Authority of Ireland.

The Irish Times reports that the body’s worked with the Department of Health, the HSE and the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to fast-track a new standard for face coverings.

The standard, known as SWiFT 19, should be printed on packaging for products that meet the criteria.

It’s designed to reassure consumers that a mask protects against the spread of the virus, is made of suitable material and is comfortable to be worn for a period of time.