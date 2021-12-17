Majority of wider community surveyed by Kilkenny County Council on the city’s one-way want it to stay in place while Covid concerns continue

The wider community is far more in favour of keeping the one-way system in Kilkenny than the business community are.

Surveys undertaken by the county council found almost 65% of the wider public locally either agreed or strongly agreed that the temporary one-way system on City streets should stay to facilitate social distancing while concerns remain for the transmission of covid.

Only 34% of the business community felt the same about the measure that was introduced during the pandemic.

The 1,036 community and 115 business respondents were also asked their views on additional pedestrianisation of city centre streets where feasible.

And it seems the wider public would like to see that happening with 68% in favour of more city streets being made car-free.

Nearly half of the business community would also agree or strongly agree with additional pedestrianisation measures in future.

For now, the one-way system as it is will stay in play until June 2022 though Councillors are expected to review that at their April meeting.

