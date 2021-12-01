Kilkenny Chamber survey says majority of businesses are not happy with City one-way traffic system

The majority of businesses in Kilkenny city are not happy with the current one-way system of traffic.

That’s according to a survey carried out by the local chamber which shows most would like to see the end of the temporary measure.

It’s been in place throughout the pandemic after being introduced as a social distancing measure and the county council recently announced it is carrying out an extensive study into what locals want to happen next.

CEO of Kilkenny Chamber John Hurley says it will come as no surprise that businesses are opposed to the current system.

