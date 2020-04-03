Man and woman arrested following change scam in Kilkenny and Carlow

Gardaí have arrested a man and a woman following reports of a change scam in a shop in Paulstown yesterday.

They caught up with the pair thanks to the vigilance of a business person in Carlow yesterday after an attempt to tender a €200 note.

Suspicions were raised and the business owner alerted other businesses in the town and the Gardaí.

The woman subsequently attempted to present the note in three other premises in a short period of time and was refused before trying again in Paulstown where Gardaí caught up with her.

The 28 year old woman was arrested and questioned along with a 46 year old man in Thomastown garda station.

The woman is also being questioned on suspicion of being involved in number of other crimes in Co Kilkenny earlier this week including at a medical centre on the Granges Road.