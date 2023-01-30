Man arrested following discovery of cocaine worth €100,000 in Co Wicklow

A man’s been arrested following the seizure in Wicklow of €100,000 worth of Cocaine.

It followed the search of a residence in Arklow over the weekend as part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs.

A number of mobiles and drug paraphernalia was also discovered.

A man in his fifties was arrested at the scene and detained at Rathmines Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 2006.

He’s since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.