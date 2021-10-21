Man assaulted & robbed in Kilkenny city overnight

A man was taken to hospital after being assaulted and robbed in Kilkenny city last night.

He was attacked by a number of males on Bateman Quay shortly after midnight and suffered extensive injuries in the incident.

A quantity of money was also taken from him.

The man was treated at St Luke’s Hospital for his injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses particularly anyone who was in the area that might have dashcam footage.