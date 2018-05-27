Man caught doing almost 190kph on M9 in Carlow after taking cocaine

A man’s been charged by Carlow Gardaí after testing positive for cocaine while driving at almost 190 kilometres on the motorway.

The Roads Policing Unit were carrying out a speed checkpoint on the M9 at Ballybar Upper between Junctions 5 and 6 yesterday afternoon when they clocked the man doing 188 kilometres an hour.

He tested positive for cocaine and was arrested for dangerous driving.

He’s since been charged to appear before Carlow District Court.

This is the second time in the space of a week that Carlow Gardaí have caught someone driving on the motorway after taking cocaine.

Last Saturday night another man was stopped while driving at 176 kilometres an hour with no valid licence and no insurance either.