A man’s due in court this morning, charged in connection with a drugs seizure worth €187 thousand in County Laois.

The discovery was made during a search in Portlaoise at 3 o’clock on Saturday afternoon. (More here).

Cannabis herb worth €181,000 and cocaine valued at €6,000 were found.

The man in his forties will appear before Tullamore District Court at 10:30am today.