Man due to appear before court again this morning in relation to double stabbing in Carlow Town

UPDATE (10:40am, 1st September) Gardaí have now confirmed the court appearance has instead been moved to Thursday morning and will take place via video link.

One man’s expected to face the courts today in connection with Sunday’s double stabbing in Carlow.

Two men, one in their forties, the other in their fifties, were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following the incident on the Barrow Track. (Read our original story here).

Emergency services had been called to the scene before 7pm.

A male in his fifties was arrested.

A Garda spokesperson’s confirmed to KCLR News that he was charged last evening and appeared before a special sitting of Carlow District Court.

He’s due back there this morning after being remanded on bail.

Meanwhile, both men remain in hospital, one in Waterford and the other in Kilkenny, in stable conditions.