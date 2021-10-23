Man impersonating Garda gains entry to elderly man’s home in South Kilkenny

An investigation is underway after a man pretending to be a Garda gained entry to an elderly man’s home in Windgap.

Shortly before 1 o’clock on Wednesday afternoon, the 80-year-old victim was returning to his home when he was approached by a man posing as a plain clothes Garda.

He showed what appeared to be an official badge and asked to inspect the man’s house, which he did.

He left a short time later in a waiting car and nothing was taken.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7754150 or the Garda Confidential Line.

Local Gardaí are reminding the public to be vigilant and report all suspicious activity. Always beware of ‘cold callers’ to your home and never allow anyone access without thoroughly checking and verifying identification.