Man in his 30’s injured in broad daylight Kilkenny city assault

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating an assault in Kilkenny city on Wednesday afternoon.

A man in his 30’s was injured in the incident that happened in broad daylight at lunchtime in the city – KCLR news understands it was in a residential area.

He was taken to St Luke’s Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí say no arrests have been made and their investigations are ongoing.

Separately investigations are continuing into the assault and robbery of a man at Bateman Quay in the city on Wednesday night.

An appeal for witnesses to that incident has been made.