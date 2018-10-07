Man remains in custody after €90,000 worth of drugs seized in Kilkenny

One man is still in custody after €90,000 worth of drugs were seized in South Kilkenny.

It was after a Garda operation between Kilkenny/Carlow and Tipperary Drugs Units on Friday night.

They stopped and searched a car on the motorway near Knocktopher and found large quantities of heroin and diamorphine.

The man is being detained at Thomastown Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act.

A follow-up search on a premises in Carrick On Suir took place yesterday but there have been no further arrests.