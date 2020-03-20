Man to appear in court today in connection with break in at Carlow NCT Centre on Wednesday

A man has been charged to appear in court today in connection with a break-in at the Carlow N-C-T centre.

The man in his 20s was arrested after being chased down in a nearby field after local Gardai called in the air support unit to help track him down.

Carlow Gardaí have been praising the vigilance of a local resident who raised the alarm just before midnight on Wednesday night.

Cutting equipment used to gain access and considerable damage was done to the centre.