Man to appear in court today in connection with break in at Carlow NCT Centre on Wednesday
Cutting equipment used to gain access and considerable damage was done to the centre
A man has been charged to appear in court today in connection with a break-in at the Carlow N-C-T centre.
The man in his 20s was arrested after being chased down in a nearby field after local Gardai called in the air support unit to help track him down.
Carlow Gardaí have been praising the vigilance of a local resident who raised the alarm just before midnight on Wednesday night.
