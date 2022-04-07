Match day dawns for some of the Project Ains Nyuk participants in Kilkenny

It’s match day for some of the participants in Project Ains Nyuk.

The phrase is Cant for Leader and sees a garda-led five-a-side soccer tournament with an aim to identify and nurture leaders within Kilkenny city’s Traveller community.

They’ll meet sides from Freebooters and Evergreen at different stages across the four Thursdays in April, beginning this evening from 5pm.

KCLR was at the initiative launch last September (more on that here) and at the first training session last week with the team from St Mary’s Park on the Hebron Road (more on that here).

This Tuesday, it was the turn of the crew from St Catherines, off the Callan Road.

