The team from St Luke’s Hospital’s maternity unit say they’re delighted to have their Muma Postnatal Hub recognised.

The service, which provides supports to mothers and fathers of new arrivals, was selected for a Bright Spark National Innovation Award in the Best Nursing & Midwifery Project.

You can attend the above or contact the team via their Instagram account mumapostnatal or by ‘phone: 087 248 6847.

Assistant Director of Midwifery at the hospital, Amy Carroll, has been talking our Edwina Grace through the offering;

Meanwhile, there was further good news for St Luke’s earlier.