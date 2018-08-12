WWI memorial unveiled with re-enactment at Kilkenny train station

The world of 1918 has been recreated for a special event in Kilkenny.

A theatrical re-enactment of soldiers coming home from World War I has been held at McDonagh Railway Station in Kilkenny.

A memorial to all those who served in the Great War has also been unveiled.

Chair of the Kilkenny War Memorial Committee Donal Croghan told KCLR News that the actual memorial is a a series of plaques listing the names of the local people being remembered.