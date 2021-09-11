For one night only, we at KCLR were all about Metallica.

Our own Metallica die-hard Shane O’Keeffe presents Metallica… And Nothing Else Matters, a celebration of the band’s ‘Black Album, alongside some of the biggest hits from their back catalogue.

Two hours of solid Metallica – no ads, no news, all live – as broadcast on Thursday 9 September, 2021.



Set List