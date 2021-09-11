Catch Up

Metallica… and Nothing Else Matters

It's two hours solid of Metallica in a tribute to the band's 'Black Album.

Photo of Ken McGuire Ken McGuire Follow on Twitter Send an email 11/09/2021
Metallica

For one night only, we at KCLR were all about Metallica.

Our own Metallica die-hard Shane O’Keeffe presents Metallica… And Nothing Else Matters, a celebration of the band’s ‘Black Album, alongside some of the biggest hits from their back catalogue.

Two hours of solid Metallica – no ads, no news, all live – as broadcast on Thursday 9 September, 2021.

Set List

  • Ennio Morricone – Ecstasy of Gold
  • Metallica – Enter Sandman
  • Metallica – Sad But True
  • Metallica – Holier Than Thou
  • Metallica – The Unforgiven
  • Metallica – Wherever I May Roam
  • Metallica – Don’t Tread On Me
  • Metallica – Through The Never
  • Metallica – Nothing Else Matters
  • Metallica – Of Wolf And Man
  • Metallica – The God That Failed
  • Metallica – My Friend of Misery
  • Metallica – The Struggle Within
  • Metallica – Blackened
  • Metallica – Battery
  • Metallica – For Whom the Bell Tolls
  • Metallica – Whiskey In The Jar
  • Metallica – Fuel
  • Metallica – The Day That Never Comes
  • Metallica – Seek and Destroy
