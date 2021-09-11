Catch Up
Metallica… and Nothing Else Matters
It's two hours solid of Metallica in a tribute to the band's 'Black Album.
For one night only, we at KCLR were all about Metallica.
Our own Metallica die-hard Shane O’Keeffe presents Metallica… And Nothing Else Matters, a celebration of the band’s ‘Black Album, alongside some of the biggest hits from their back catalogue.
Two hours of solid Metallica – no ads, no news, all live – as broadcast on Thursday 9 September, 2021.
Set List
- Ennio Morricone – Ecstasy of Gold
- Metallica – Enter Sandman
- Metallica – Sad But True
- Metallica – Holier Than Thou
- Metallica – The Unforgiven
- Metallica – Wherever I May Roam
- Metallica – Don’t Tread On Me
- Metallica – Through The Never
- Metallica – Nothing Else Matters
- Metallica – Of Wolf And Man
- Metallica – The God That Failed
- Metallica – My Friend of Misery
- Metallica – The Struggle Within
- Metallica – Blackened
- Metallica – Battery
- Metallica – For Whom the Bell Tolls
- Metallica – Whiskey In The Jar
- Metallica – Fuel
- Metallica – The Day That Never Comes
- Metallica – Seek and Destroy