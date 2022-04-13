Minister Darragh O’Brien on visit to Kilkenny says new measures to combat rising cost of living are designed to soften the blow not protect us fully from increasing costs

New measures to combat the rising cost of living are designed to soften the blow not protect us fully from the increasing costs.

That’s according to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

It’s estimated food and energy bills will cost households an extra €1,000 by the end of the year, compared with last year.

Cabinet will be discussing measures to alleviate the impact on people at their meeting today and while in Kilkenny yesterday (more on that here) Minister O’Brien said he and his colleagues would do what they can for people.

At that event he also told KCLR News that the Tony Holohan secondment debacle isn’t over with further investigations needed to establish the hows and whys of the controversy so it can’t happen again, noting he’s extremely disappointed over the whole affair.

