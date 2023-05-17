Minister Heather Humphreys to cut the ribbon on a major regeneration project in Thomastown today

A major regeneration project is being opened in Thomastown later.

Minister Heather Humphreys will be in Kilkenny to cut the ribbon on the Academy of Jewellery and Goldsmithing Centre of Excellence.

It’s in the historic Sessions House building.

The old courthouse has transformed into an education centre for The Design and Craft Council of Ireland and is expected to provide a massive economic boost for the creative sector and for the region.