Minister Mary Butler praises “innovative work” being done by Carlow based HaloCare

Future care for older Irish people was to the fore of a ministerial visit to Carlow yesterday.

Minister for Health and Older People, Mary Butler, stopped off at HaloCare‘s headquarters to learn more about the work being done by the crew there.

HaloCare offers older people the opportunity to live independently in their own homes with some extra help through supportive technology.

Minister Butler met with company co-founder and CEO David Walsh as well as Director of Strategic Projects, Sarah Jane O’Dwyer, and was given a tour of the centre of excellence which included a demonstration of the business’ Living Labs. While the team got to have an open discussion with Minister Butler on the future of care for older persons.

She spoke highly of HaloCare and the important work it does to empower senior adults and those with long-term illnesses; “It was wonderful to be in HaloCare headquarters this week and to see first-hand the innovative work the HaloCare team do. I really enjoyed the demonstration of HaloCare’s Living Labs and to learn how they support and empower people to live independently in their own home through assistive technology. HaloCare is a company pioneering the care of older people through innovative technology and they are playing a pivotal role for Ireland’s aging population.”