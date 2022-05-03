Minister to visit new South East Technological University Campuses in Carlow, Waterford and Wexford for day of celebrations

Celebrations to mark the establishment of the South East Technological University are being held today.

On Sunday May 1st IT Carlow and Waterford Institute of Technology formally merged to become the fifth Technological University in the country, and the very first in this region.

The first university for the South East of Ireland is here, South East Technological University (SETU). We’ve combined culture and expertise and created something bigger, more ambitious and more transformative. https://t.co/TcjIbwRoGp #InspiringFutures #SETU pic.twitter.com/EuzFAb5LLT — South East Technological University (@SETUIreland) May 1, 2022



Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has been visiting each of the existing campuses today as they host celebrations later this morning for staff and students in Waterford, Wexford and Carlow.

Speaking to KCLR Live he said a more formal launch will follow in September at the start of the new academic year:

“Today is about marking the legal reality that the new University now exists, that the new President has been appointed and to say thank you to people for all of the work that they put in”

Professor Veronica Campbell was named as the inaugural President of the new Technological University last week.

She told KCLR Live she is really looking forward to the role:

“I think there’s great opportunities here and of course it’s building on the huge success across the region that IT Carlow and Waterford IT have been involved in over the last 50 years”