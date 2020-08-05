Ministers to examine a financial support package for pubs that are remaining closed

Several Ministers are examining a financial support package for pubs which are being forced to remain closed.

They won’t reopen until at least August 31st, as Phase Four of lifting the Covid-19 restrictions is being delayed by three weeks.

The decision comes following advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team, and international evidence of an increase in community transmission if pubs and nightclubs open too early.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar says there will be specific supports for businesses which still can’t open:

“But it is evident to us and it was discussed at cabinet that there are particular sectors that are closed and are going to be closed for very much longer than any of us would have though” he said.

“Even at the time the government was formed and that includes pubs, arts, entertainment sector, aviation and others so a group of ministers has been tasked to examine what might be possible to further protect those sectors”.