Missing Kilkenny calves return as mysteriously as they disappeared

36 calves that were missing from a county Kilkenny field are back.

The 19 Freisian and 17 Angus animals were noticed gone on Friday, 6th August, in the area of Cloran Lane, Bonnettstown.

The owner spoke on KCLR Live at the time (read about that here).

Mystery surrounded their disappearance but now it seems, three weeks on they’ve just as mysteriously reappeared.

All are said to be in pretty good condition.