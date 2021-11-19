More Covid-19 restrictions kick in today in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country

You’re being asked to revert to working from home from today unless it’s necessary for you to attend a workplace.

It’s a complete reversal of the rules that were relaxed in September.

But the Government's being warned it may not have the desired effect on Covid-19 case numbers.

Web designer Kieran Kelly’s been telling our Sue Nunn that remote working’s not necessarily a bad thing:

While bars, restaurants and nightclubs will now have to shut from midnight, while covid certs will also be required to go to cinemas and theatres.

Weddings will also have to wrap up by midnight, as hotel bars are included in the new closing times.