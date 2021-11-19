Five of the seven Local Electoral Areas in Carlow and Kilkenny now showing higher than average Covid-19 rates

Five of the seven Local Electoral Areas across Carlow and Kilkenny now have higher than average numbers of Covid-19 cases.

The national mean for the 14-day incidence rate stands at 1,161 per 100,000 people for the fortnight to Monday last.

Tullow’s again tops locally on 1,785 after 333 cases followed by Kilkenny City (1,333/386), Castlecomer (1,285/303), Bagenalstown (1,248/195) and Carlow Town (1,205/273).

Only Callan Thomastown and Piltown are lower on 943 (239) and 834 (178) respectively.

It means the two counties as a whole has returned an overall rate of 1,233 after 1,907 positive tests were returned to the locality in the two weeks.

Meanwhile, last night 13 people with the virus were being treated in St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny.

It’s after one new admission there in the 24 hours to 8pm and two remain in the intensive care unit there.