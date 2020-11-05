More jobs announced for the South East

More jobs are being announced for the South East region.

After Carlow based private cloud company Stryve announced ten positions, seven of them locally (read about that here), this morning we hear 75 people are to be employed at a business service provider in county Wexford.

C-S-C plan to set-up a European Centre of Operational Excellence in Gorey with the roles to be created over the next four years.

The company is headquartered in Delaware in the US and employs 2,600 people worldwide.

A statement to KCLR News this morning from IDA Ireland shared the following comments:

“Gorey, Wexford, is an ideal location to establish our European Centre of Operational Excellence given its proximity to Dublin, excellent infrastructure, and access to a deep talent pool that will support the growth of our fund and depositary services across Europe,” says John Hebert, president of Global Financial Markets at CSC. “We can offer challenging, rewarding roles with clear career progression opportunities and competitive benefits to experienced candidates and graduates from the southeast region and those looking to relocate to Wexford. This support will help us continue to grow our global footprint.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar T.D. said: “I warmly welcome CSC’s decision to locate their new European Centre of Operational Excellence in Gorey. This is great news for the South East – CSC is a global company and this development will result in the creation of 75 new jobs. It’s a great vote of confidence in Wexford and the south-east, demonstrating that we have the right mix of skills and talent available to attract top firms in the Financial Services to all parts of Ireland.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “This announcement today by CSC to locate its European Centre of Excellence in Gorey demonstrates the company’s confidence in Wexford where it can avail of a deep pool of highly skilled and creative talent. The new jobs that CSC is creating is a welcome boost for the economy of the South East and exemplify IDA’s effort to win investment for regional locations despite the global challenges experienced in the aftermath of the outbreak of COVID-19. I wish CSC every success with this expansion.”

The new roles are for experienced financial services professionals and qualified accountants. For more information on the roles visit cscgfm.com