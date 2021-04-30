More reaction from Carlow and Kilkenny following easing of restrictions announcement last evening

The government is examining the return of international travel in July as part of the EU green pass system.

While no firm dates have been set the measure will be considered next month if the wider easing of restrictions goes well.

A pilot programme for large sporting events and gigs is also set to be trialled over the summer.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says there will be consideration given to international travel over the coming months.

Locally, we've heard from some leaders of the business and religious sectors to the reopening programme

Many more have been reacting on our The Way Is Is, presented last evening by Domhnall Doyle.

Hairdressers are set to reopen from May 10th, along with all other personal services and Kilkenny stylist Nigel Kenny says this is very short notice, preferring instead for a return on May 17th.

Hear what he had to say here:

Click-and-collect is set to return from May 10th, while all non-essential retail will reopen on May 17th.

But John Hurley, the CEO of Kilkenny Chamber, says business may never return to normal.

His views can be heard here:

With outdoor dining set for a return on June 7th, Ed Cahill of Tulley’s Bar in Carlow says It’s a great day for lots of the hospitality industry, but not everyone.

While John Ryan, of Kilkenny’s Pembroke Hotel, says indoor dining “has to happen” in the near future.

Listen back to that conversation here: