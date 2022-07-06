More strikes involving workers in Kilkenny and Piltown today

Community sector workers will be out on strike again today in a row over pay.

SIPTU members at Ossory Parishes Community Employment (CE) in Piltown and the Noreside Resource Centre in Kilkenny will be on the picket lines. (More here).

Yesterday it’s understood that local staff at the Irish Wheelchair Association were picketing at various locations around the country.

The union says valid pay claims by these workers have been ignored by the government for years.

Spokesperson Adrian Kane has been explaining the services being provided by local workers in these groups; “The Ossory Piltown scheme our members there would be involved in a number of different tidy towns in the area PIltown, Templeorum, Fiddown, Turkstown, there’ll be caretakers in GAA clubs and soccer clubs that’s the kind of work that they do and in the resource centre then they help people with welfare enquiries, getting back to work schemes, education schemes they’re the sort of services they provide”.