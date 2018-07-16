More than 70 children on Child Protection Notification System in this region

The number of children on the child protection notification system in the Carlow/Kilkenny appears to be declining.

Figures from the Department of Children and Youth Affairs show there are currently 76 registered.

The Child Protection Notification System is a national record of all children for whom a plan has had to be devised in order to make sure they’re protected.

This system only kicks in for a child if Tusla has determined that they’re suffering physical, emotional or sexual abuse or neglect.

Looking at the last number of years; in 2014 the region of Carlow/Kilkenny and South Tipperary had 121 children on that system, but this has been falling steadily ever since.

In 2015 it dropped to 97. It was at 83 in 2016. The figure did rise slightly in 2017 to 88 but the most up to date data for this year shows there are now 76 children from this area going through the system.

Nationally, the Sligo/Leitrim/West Cavan region has the least number of children listed, at 16, and the Midwest region is worst off, at 153.