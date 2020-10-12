Motorist arrested at Carlow Operation Fanacht checkpoint after testing positive for cannabis

Gardai are reminding you not to drive while under the influence of an intoxicant.

It’s after one person was arrested having tested positive for cannabis when stopped at an Operation Fanacht checkpoint in Carlow over the weekend.

The oral fluid test proved positive for the drug with the motorist arrested & taken to the garda station where a blood specimen was taken.

Results are due and if a successful prosecution is secured it’ll mean a year’s disqualification from driving.