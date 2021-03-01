KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Motorist due before court after being stopped by Gardaí at County Kilkenny checkpoint

The vehicle was also seized

Edwina Grace 01/03/2021
Gardai (Garda vector/freephotos/Pixabay)
Gardai (Garda vector/freephotos/Pixabay)

One person’s to appear before the courts after being stopped by Gardai in Goresbridge on Saturday night.

It’s after a vehicle was stopped at a checkpoint.

It was found to have no insurance, NCT or tax with discs altered while the driver had a bench warrant.

A fixed charge find was also issued for breach of Covi19 travel restrictions while the vehicle was also seized.

