KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Motorist due before court after being stopped by Gardaí at County Kilkenny checkpoint
The vehicle was also seized
One person’s to appear before the courts after being stopped by Gardai in Goresbridge on Saturday night.
It’s after a vehicle was stopped at a checkpoint.
It was found to have no insurance, NCT or tax with discs altered while the driver had a bench warrant.
A fixed charge find was also issued for breach of Covi19 travel restrictions while the vehicle was also seized.