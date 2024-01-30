Mountain View in Ballyhale, Kilkenny picks up three prizes at the SaveMyDay.ie Irish Wedding Venue Awards

A Kilkenny business has taken home three prizes from the SaveMyDay.ie Irish Wedding Venue Awards.

Mountain View in Ballyhale was declared best in the Alternative, Food and Festival categories. (Full list below).

Shell Holden, wedding expert and co-owner of SaveMyDay.ie says; “At popular Irish wedding venue platform SaveMyDay.ie, we are proud to announce the worthy winners across the 22 award categories in this year’s SaveMyDay.ie Irish Wedding Venue Awards. The winning wedding venues are located across 11 counties with two family-run venues claiming the most awards. Siblings Bee O’Grady and Michael O’Neill are the driving forces behind Kilkenny’s Mountain View, which has been crowned Ireland’s Best Alternative Wedding Venue and Best Festival Wedding Venue for the second year in a row and has also been hailed as Ireland’s Best Foodie Wedding Venue. West Cork’s Fernhill House Hotels and Gardens is run by the O’Neill family, also receiving three awards including Best Family-Run Wedding Venue, Best Winter Wedding Venue and retaining its position as Ireland’s Best Country House Wedding Venue for two years.”

Commenting on wedding trends for 2024 “We are seeing the continued rise in popularity of all-in-one wedding venues, where couples can host both their ceremony and reception all in the same venue. Self-contained wedding venues are preferred by some as they can allow for better flow of the wedding day where the ceremony can seamlessly flow into a drinks reception or pre-dinner entertainment and speeches, avoiding a gap between ceremony and reception. Convenience, reduced driving times and parking concerns are also a plus. Venues that offer private and exclusive hire are also increasingly in demand, allowing newlyweds to be at ease with their own guests and allow them to create their own personalised celebrations.”