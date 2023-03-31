“My biggest fear is children going hungry” says Kilkenny spokesperson for Association of Childhood Professionals

Food poverty doesn’t begin at primary level.

So says the Association of Childhood Professionals.

While the ACP is welcoming the planned roll out of the hot meals scheme to all primary schools, they’ve been advocating for the programme to be extended further to include preschool children.

Spokesperson Mick Kenny is manager of Urlingford and Johnstown Community Childcare Centres in Kilkenny.

He’s been telling KCLR News’ Edwina Grace of his group’s plea and why it’s so important: