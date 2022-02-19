National funding cannot be used for challenges by “An Taisce or anyone else”.

The Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue has said that “no national funding can be used for any challenges that An Taisce or anyone else takes”.

His comments come in the wake of the Supreme Court’s dismissal this week of an appeal taken by An Taisce against planning permission granted for the contentious €140 million Glanbia cheese plant in Belview, Co. Kilkenny.

Speaking to Agriland during a trade mission to the United Arab Emirates, the Minister welcomed the decision by the Supreme Court which now paves the way for the Kilkenny project to get underway.