NATO is preparing for Russia to invade other countries in Eastern Europe according to Kilkenny military expert Kieran Brennan

A local military expert says NATO is preparing for Russia to invade other countries in Eastern Europe.

Plans were announced this week for the alliance to increase the number of troops in its Response Force from 40,000 to over 300,000.

The former second-in-command of the Irish Defence Forces says this is clearly as a result of a belief that President Vladamir Putin will set his sights on other targets once he completes his takeover of the Donbas region in Eastern Ukraine.

And Kilkenny man Kieran Brennan has been telling our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is that mobilisation is needed:

Meanwhile, actor Pauline McLynn says it’s like being a student again now that she’s taken in two Ukrainian refugees.

The Father Ted star’s been telling The Way It Is that a Ukrainian mother and daughter have been living with her for the last six weeks after fleeing the war in their home.

And she’s been telling our Sue that they were delighted to be able to help people from Odessa where she had spent a lot of time herself:

While yesterday we told of how five firefighters from Kilkenny are bringing much-needed equipment, sourced not just from the county but also Carlow and Wexford, to Poland for their counterparts in Ukraine (more on that here).