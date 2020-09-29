Natural Health Store on KCLR Breakfast (Tuesday, 29 September 2020)

Find that you’re tired all the time? Wondering why and how to solve it?

Clair Whitty from the Natural Health Store at Market Cross Shopping Centre in Kilkenny is a regular on KCLR Breakfast. You’ll catch her every second Tuesday morning after 9am chatting with our John Walsh about various topics & answering listener queries.

If you’ve something to ask you can email [email protected] or text/whatsapp to 083 306 96 96 during show time (weekdays, 7am to 10am).

Tiredness was to the fore in the latest installment alongside weight gain issues, side effects of blood pressure medications, circadian rhythm and acid reflux.

Listen back here: