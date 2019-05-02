New car sales in Kilkenny & Carlow down on 2018

The number of new cars being bought in Carlow and Kilkenny is down on this time last year.

The latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry show there’s been a 9% drop nationally.

Carlow has seen one of the biggest percentage decreases in new car registrations so far for 2019.

There’s been an almost 21% drop in comparison to the January to April period of last year.

Kilkenny’s percentage drop, meanwhile, was about half that, at 10%.

The society says “subdued wage growth over the past decade” has contributed to the decrease, and that Brexit is still “an overhanging dark cloud that is creating major uncertainty”.

The five top selling car brands this year to date are Volkswagen, Hyundai, Toyota, Ford, and Skoda while the top selling car for the month of April was Toyota Corolla.