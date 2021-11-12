New Dean of Ossory & Rector of Kilkenny Union of Parishes named

The Church of Ireland has announced a new Dean of Ossory and Rector of Kilkenny Union of Parishes.

The Reverend Stephen Andrew Farrell is to take up the position in the new year here in the Diocese of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory.

Mr Farrell is an ecclesiastical lawyer with a Masters in Canon Law from the University of Cardiff. Married to Laura, they have three daughters.

Bishop Michael Burrows has praised his pastoral and scholarly gifts.