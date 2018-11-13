New fire station needs to be built in Bagenalstown
New fire station needs to be built in Bagenalstown

The fire station in Bagenalstown needs to be demolished and rebuilt.

Conditions at the local station are not fit for purpose and funding has been approved for a refurbishment project.

But Carlow Fire Chief Alan O’Neill says the problems with the building are more serious than first thought.

He says an engineers report shows a number of deficiencies that they don’t believe will be covered by the funding allocation for the project.

